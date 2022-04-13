St. Norbert man dies after Tuesday morning shooting: police

A St. Norbert man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting, Winnipeg police say.

On April 12, around 4 a.m., Winnipeg police received a report of a man who was brought into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was in critical condition and later died from his wound, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Brandon David Thomas Richard of St. Norbert, 28.

Police said they believe Richard was shot in the city's Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood in north Winnipeg during the early morning hours.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).