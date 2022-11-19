Stranger grabs, chases boy after offering him candy on way to school: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say offered an 11-year-old candy on his way to school Thursday morning, then chased the boy when he refused and ran away.

The man allegedly approached the boy around 9 a.m. as he walked along St. Matthews Avenue between Sherburn and Toronto streets.

When the boy refused some candy the man offered him, the man grabbed his arm, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

The boy broke free and ran away, and the man chased him and again tried to grab him, police said. When the boy got to school, the man ran in the other direction.

Police said the school has notified parents about the incident.

The man they're looking for has a medium build and a white beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and had a white striped hat, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who lives in the area and may have home surveillance footage is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219, the release said.