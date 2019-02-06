City rejects appeal of Winnipeg farmer accused of bylaw violations

The city is upholding a previous ruling requiring a farmer to clean up hazardous electrical conditions and stop using a camper trailer as a shelter on his property at the southern outskirts of Winnipeg.

Carl Kucas, also known as Drago Kucas, appealed that ruling in mid-January and appeared before the city's standing committee on protection, community services and parks on Wednesday.

The committee rejected his appeal and reiterated a decision stemming from an inspection last year that found Kucas to be in violation of two city bylaws.

In late December, a bylaw officer raised concerns following an inspection of the six-hectare parcel of land on St. Mary's Road.

The bylaw enforcement officer found a camper trailer on the property appeared as if it was being used as a living quarters or a shelter, in contravention of Neighbourhood Liveability bylaw No. 1/2008 – 3. The bylaw restricts anyone from living in or storing clothes inside a camper for more than three days, unless permitted by the city or at a campground or trailer park.

The inspector also found improper use of extension cords used as permanent wiring, exposed plugs and other electrical hazards. Kucas, 72, maintains city crews are responsible for damaging the cords in a previous inspection.

"There is no hazard," he said. "That is just hogwash."

History with city

Kucas has been farming livestock on the property since the 1970s, and his lot has attracted attention from the city and province before.

In 2010, the city ordered he remove a series of derelict vehicles, scrap metal, appliances and other "miscellaneous garbage." He appealed but was denied.

Last summer the office of the provincial vet investigated after reports of animal welfare concerns.

About 20 cows could be seen from the side of the property Nov. 22. (Ron Boileau/CBC)

The animal protection officer assigned to the case found Kucas's pigs and cows were in good health, and a number of cats on the property also appeared to be OK.

Then, last fall, city workers swarmed his property and began removing debris.

City workers clear debris from Carl Kucas's farm on St. Mary's Road in November. (Ron Boileau/CBC)

Several bylaw officers hauled away miscellaneous debris by wheelbarrow and with a front-end loader while animal services workers removed cats from the yard on Nov. 20.

Farmer alleges city damaged cords

Kucas said that was the day city crews damaged extension cords he had in his yard. They were no longer working when a bylaw officer inspected the property in December and found the cords posed a safety risk, said Kucas.

"That property is not rented to nobody, nobody comes in the property either," said Kucas. "Who is going to be harmed in here? Nobody."

As for the trailer, Kucas questions why the inspector suggests he was living in there. He said he lives in a white shack and a house on the lot but keeps a small heater, radio and coffee kettle in the trailer because he sometimes go to sit down inside after tending to his livestock.

This house was deemed unsafe by the city last fall and was ordered to be demolished. (Ron Boileau/CBC)

The house has giant holes in the roof and side and the city issued a demolition order for it last fall. Kucas has been trying to obtain a building permit for some time, and says he had already requested and paid for a demolition permit months before the city issued its own.

'They want me bloody dead'

He plans to have the building demolished this winter and still wants to build a new house, but he feels the city is trying to force him off his property.

Kucas said he has been under a lot of stress in recent months following the city inspections and has struggled with anxiety issues.

"They want to make my life more difficult and more miserable," he said.

"They want me bloody dead, and I know that for a fact. They tried to destroy myself several times, and they couldn't."

A city spokesperson said it continues to work with Kucas on outstanding enforcement matters.