St. Mary's Academy reverses decision to send students home for remote learning

St. Mary's Academy is no longer sending its high school students home to do remote learning, which was set to start next week.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, board president Connie Yunyk wrote that a plan to shift older students at the Winnipeg private school to remote learning starting next week has been put on pause.

That decision was made in consultation with the province's education and health departments.

"We are navigating through very challenging times with information changing at an incredibly fast pace. Last week was particularly difficult as we experienced our first (and to date only) COVID-19 positive case at our school," she wrote.

Yunyk says the original decision to transition to remote learning, which was delivered to parents on Monday, was made "out of an abundance of caution and care."

The school will not move to remote learning unless new information is given by the province.

Yunyk says she will host a Zoom meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to address parents' questions and concerns.