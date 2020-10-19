St. Mary's Academy sending high schools home for remote learning

St. Mary's Academy is sending its high school students home to do remote learning starting next week.

A spokesperson for the private school said administrators feel it's the best decision for the school's high school students at this time.

Grades 9 to 12 will return to remote learning starting Oct. 26.

Students in Grades 7 and 8 will remain in class with physical distancing and the use of cohorts in place.

A letter sent to parents says school administrators will monitor public health data and regularly assess whether to keep high school students at home.

The letter goes on to say that the school will give parents and students as much notice as possible when it plans to shift students back to the classroom, or if they decide to move Grade 7 and 8 students to remote learning as well.

The decision comes after St. Mary's Academy had one potential exposure last week.

The province announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as new restrictions came into effect in Winnipeg and several surrounding communities in an effort to bring down the number of active cases in the region.