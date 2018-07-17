Skip to Main Content
Truck hits hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to 785 customers

Truck hits hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to 785 customers

A traffic accident took down a hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to hundreds of homes and businesses.
CBC News ·

Manitoba Hydro tweeted out this photo of a truck that hit a hydro pole in St. Malo, Man. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

A traffic accident took down a hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to hundreds of homes and businesses on Tuesday.

Manitoba Hydro says the outage affected around 785 customers. 

In a tweet, Hydro estimated the power would be back on by 4:30 p.m. 

The outage affects about 785 Hydro customers in the St. Malo area. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us