Truck hits hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to 785 customers

Manitoba Hydro tweeted out this photo of a truck that hit a hydro pole in St. Malo, Man. (Manitoba Hydro/Twitter)

A traffic accident took down a hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to hundreds of homes and businesses on Tuesday.

Manitoba Hydro says the outage affected around 785 customers.

In a tweet, Hydro estimated the power would be back on by 4:30 p.m.

