Truck hits hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to 785 customers
A traffic accident took down a hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to hundreds of homes and businesses.
A traffic accident took down a hydro pole in St. Malo, cutting power to hundreds of homes and businesses on Tuesday.
Manitoba Hydro says the outage affected around 785 customers.
In a tweet, Hydro estimated the power would be back on by 4:30 p.m.
Our crews onsite say power should be back on around 4:30 p.m. 💡thank you to everyone for your patience as we get power restored—@manitobahydro