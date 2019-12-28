Southern Manitoba community of St. Malo under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory was issued on Friday for St. Malo, Man., after a line break in the southern Manitoba community's public water system, health officials say.

The line break led to loss of water pressure in the distribution system, which could compromise the safety of the water supply, provincial health officials said in a statement posted on the rural municipality of De Salaberry's website.

St. Malo is located about 65 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

All water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before being used, the statement said. This includes drinking, making ice, preparing beverages such as infant formula, preparing food (including washing fruits and vegetables) and brushing teeth.

The statement said it is unnecessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as doing laundry or washing dishes. Adults and older children who can avoid swallowing water can use it to wash, bathe or shower, but young children should be sponge bathed.

If boiling is not practical, an alternate and safe water supply, like bottled water, should be used, the statement said.

Public places like restaurants, healthcare facilities, day cares and personal care homes must follow provincial water use recommendations.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the water system no longer presents a public health risk, the statement said. The public can direct questions or concerns to the water system at 204-433-7406, the Regional Drinking Water Officer at 204-371-7421 or Health Links at 204-788-8200 (toll free at 1-888-315-9257).