This Manitoba couple has a good reason to cheer for the St. Louis Blues — their son

Donning a St. Louis Blues jersey in Winnipeg right now is likely to draw the ire of all around you. But Brandon, Man., couple Bob and Lois Edmundson have a pretty good excuse to do that.

Their son is St. Louis defenceman Joel Edmundson.

The proud parents say their son, who grew up in Brandon, was pumped to learn he'd be playing against Winnipeg in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

"He was, like, 'We're playing Winnipeg!' He was so excited," said Lois.

The parents said they're also excited, but equally nervous, to watch their son in the playoffs — a rare opportunity to see their son play by driving just a couple of hours.

"I told a lot of people, it's not very often you can watch your child work. You know, if you're a lawyer, you're a doctor — how many parents go and watch them work?" Bob said.

Brandon-born Joel Edmundson, right, in action against the Minnesota Wild in November 2017. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

"This is the entertainment business — it's different, but it can be as nerve-racking as it is exciting, and we try to enjoy as much as we can and take in as much as we can."

Although the Edmundsons are cheering for the opposing team, Jets fans have been good to them in the city, even at the whiteout parties.

"The people around us, once they knew that we were family, they just treated us great," Lois said.

"They were, like, 'Oh, that is so awesome.' So they were happy for us."

This is Joel's fourth season in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, but the 25-year-old has been skating and playing hockey since he was a toddler.

"He's been with a stick since he was two years old," Lois said.

After dominating the Jets in a 4-3 victory Friday, the Blues now lead the series 2-0. The two teams face off again in St. Louis on Sunday.