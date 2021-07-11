St. Laurent community rallies against beach access fees

People in a small Manitoba community on the shore of Lake Manitoba are speaking out against a recent bylaw in their municipality that results in visitors now being charged to access the area's beach.

Ricky Szor said he's been coming to Sandpiper Beach in St. Laurent, Man., with his family since he was a toddler. On Saturday, he was among a group of people who showed up to protest the recent change to access the site through the area's Big Tree Park.

"I just don't feel it's right," Szor said.

"There's other ways for the community to make money here. They could rent out life jackets for kids. They could sell drinks here. They could have concession stands here. There's so many other ways to make money in this community."

Ricky Szor was among those protesting the change on Saturday. (Radja Mahamba/SRC)

Information posted on the website for the Rural Municipality of St. Laurent describes the bylaw as a pilot project meant to charge admission to park visitors to keep up with rising costs of maintaining and enhancing infrastructure for more and more people.

"Our beaches are now considered a tourism and recreation destination; they are being promoted and advertised as such and visitors and tourists from all over the country as well as some international travelers are coming here to access our beaches," the website says.

Another document on the municipality's website says fees collected will go toward planned improvements, including a wheelchair-accessible walkway near the beachfront, shaded seating areas, a playground set and upgrades to changing rooms and bathrooms.

St. Laurent Reeve Cheryl Smith did not respond to an interview request on Sunday.

Patrick Futros said on Saturday he's frustrated and feels like the change was made "out of the blue" without a chance for anyone to weigh in on the charges to what was once a free public resource.

"It's [happened] so fast, it's unbelievable," he said.

"This lake is everybody's.… It's not just ours, yours or the people that built a cottage beside it."

Patrick Futros says he finds the change in policy around beach access frustrating. (Radja Mahamba/SRC)

An update on the pilot project posted on the municipality's website says attendants will start collecting entry fees from visitors at 11 a.m. and stop at 7 p.m.

Within those hours, it now costs $10 per vehicle and driver and an extra $5 for every extra person inside. Season passes are also available for $100.

Anyone coming outside these hours won't have to pay. Neither will full-time and seasonal ratepayers or full-time residents, the update says.