'Random and unprovoked' machete attack in St. James sends man to hospital

Investigators believe a man and his attacker were both on the same transit bus and got off at the Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue intersection Thursday. The suspect then followed and attacked the man with a machete, police say.

Police looking for suspect, while transit union calls for security on buses

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
Investigators believe the man and his attacker were both on the same transit bus and got off at the Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue intersection Thursday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police are looking for a suspect in what they call a "random and unprovoked" machete attack in St. James on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Police, including the tactical support team, went to the area near the Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue intersection after receiving reports of an assault. They found a 50-year-old man suffering from lower-body injuries nearby.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition where he had surgery for his injury.

Investigators believe the man and his attacker were both on the same Winnipeg Transit bus and got off at the same time. One of the men followed the other and attacked him with the machete.

Police said they think the assault is random. They haven't yet made an arrest in connection with the incident.

The union that represents transit workers said the attack underscores the need for previous calls for security on buses in Winnipeg.

"Although the assault itself did not take place on the bus, it does not change the fact that a weapon was brought on to the bus, which put everybody on the bus in a potentially very dangerous situation," Chris Scott, president of ATU Local 1505, said in a statement Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and all those who had to witness this traumatic event, and we hope the suspect is caught quickly."

The city budget announced this week commits $5 million for a security service on Winnipeg Transit buses.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bryce Hoye

Journalist

Bryce Hoye is a multi-platform Manitoba journalist covering news, science, justice, health, 2SLGBTQ issues and other community stories. He has a background in wildlife biology and occasionally works for CBC's Quirks & Quarks and Front Burner. He won a national Radio Television Digital News Association award for a 2017 feature on the history of the fur trade. He is also Prairie rep for outCBC.

