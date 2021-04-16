'Random and unprovoked' machete attack in St. James sends man to hospital

Police are looking for a suspect in what they call a "random and unprovoked" machete attack in St. James on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

Police, including the tactical support team, went to the area near the Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue intersection after receiving reports of an assault. They found a 50-year-old man suffering from lower-body injuries nearby.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition where he had surgery for his injury.

Investigators believe the man and his attacker were both on the same Winnipeg Transit bus and got off at the same time. One of the men followed the other and attacked him with the machete.

Police said they think the assault is random. They haven't yet made an arrest in connection with the incident.

The union that represents transit workers said the attack underscores the need for previous calls for security on buses in Winnipeg.

"Although the assault itself did not take place on the bus, it does not change the fact that a weapon was brought on to the bus, which put everybody on the bus in a potentially very dangerous situation," Chris Scott, president of ATU Local 1505, said in a statement Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and all those who had to witness this traumatic event, and we hope the suspect is caught quickly."

The city budget announced this week commits $5 million for a security service on Winnipeg Transit buses.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

