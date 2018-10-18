Insider or outsider? Incumbents give St. James voters starkly different choices

St. James voters have a choice between two incumbents, one a close ally to Brian Bowman, the other a vocal opponent of the mayor, when they mark their ballots Wednesday.

Scott Gillingham and Shawn Dobson took diverging paths during their first terms on city council. Both were first elected in 2014.

Gillingham chaired the finance committee and was a member of Bowman's inner circle for two years, while Dobson consistently voted against Bowman's agenda, including his budgets.

Dobson and Gillingham are running against each other because Dobson's ward, St. Charles, was removed from the electoral map in 2017.

"It's a tough battle but I think we're pretty evenly matched," Dobson said on Tuesday.

Insider versus outsider

Over the last four years, Dobson has only voted with Bowman 33 per cent of the time and he rejected the last two city budgets. Gillingham voted with Bowman 88 per cent of the time.

Dobson wears a bright blue winter jacket that features the words "your city councillor" in silver letters on the back. He says it's an icebreaker that lets residents know they can approach him.

Shawn Dobson, one of two incumbents in St. James, says he regularly wears this jacket to make it easier for residents to approach him with issues. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Before politics, Dobson was a journeyman carpenter and worked for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division. On council, Dobson served on the policy committee on property and development and the mayor's age-friendly and seniors advisory committee.

He became particularly vocal in his criticism of Bowman after the city arranged for the abandoned Vimy Arena to be sold and converted into an addiction recovery centre without Dobson's input or knowledge.

"My basic premise is more openness and transparency at city hall," Dobson said.

The mayor's executive policy committee, often called his inner circle, is the main culprit behind the lack of transparency, said Dobson.

"Being on the inner circle has tremendous advantages. [Gillingham] gets briefed as a member of EPC whereas the non-EPC members don't get the briefings," he said.

Dobson wants all council members to be involved in important decisions, such as the budget process, from start to finish.

Along with seeking greater transparency, Dobson promises voters he'll fight for more summer recreation programs and to fix potholes in the ward.

Gillingham sees CentrePort as future

While Dobson may be looking down at the craters and fissures in Winnipeg's streets, Gillingham is looking outward, in the direction of CentrePort, an inland port that connects land, air and rail transportation.

"I'm proud to stand on my record and really I'm looking toward the future of building this city and building this community," he said, adding he voted in favour of budgets that paid for road investments as well as a review of the strong mayor model at city hall.

Scott Gillingham is running against Shawn Dobson for a second term at city hall. Before politics, Gillingham was a pastor at Grace Community Church. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Gillingham wants to lay down infrastructure, such as roads and sewer pipes, in the CentrePort area to make the vacant fields more enticing to industry to set up shop. He is also a proponent of new housing in the area.

"The CentrePort lands are positioned to provide new jobs, new employment lands that need to be developed," he said.

"These are important decisions that have to be made."

St. James is trending older, said Gillingham, and new homes planned for the CentrePort area will go a long way toward attracting young families to the ward.

When asked what distinguishes him from Dobson, Gillingham, an ordained minister whose uniform is a crisp suit, cracked a smile.

"Oh boy. We're two very different individuals. I can't speak to him. I've got a background I think in leadership roles all my adult working life in the careers that I've been in."

3rd choice

If neither candidate appeals to voters, 22-year-old Kurt Morton offers St. James a third box to tick on Oct. 24.

"If people are unhappy with council, then I am that fresh voice," said Morton, sitting at a picnic bench at Bruce Park, a small green space Morton frequently jogs through.

Kurt Morton, 22, is taking his first run at civic politics in St. James. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The geography student's campaign is focused on shortening time between buses — which he calls "borderline dangerous" in the cold winter months — and investing in the city's community centres.

Morton is especially concerned about the state of the St. James Civic Centre pool where he previously worked as a lifeguard and did servicing work.

"The buildings are very old. They're run down," he said.

"Working for the city both as a lifeguard and a building servicer, you really get to see how badly funded the recreation facilities are."

On cold nights door-knocking in the ward, it has been tough convincing voters he is ready to lead, Morton said — even though his scruffy beard helps him look a few years older than he is.

"You feel that constant struggle to prove that you have those leadership abilities and prove that you're actually able to lead."

Hundreds of lawn signs suggest the leading contenders in St. James are Dobson and Gillingham.

