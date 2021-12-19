Classes cancelled at 2 Winnipeg schools on Monday after fire

Two Winnipeg schools have cancelled classes for Monday after fire damaged a room in the building that they share.

Fire crews were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when a fire alarm sounded in the two-storey building at 1900 Portage Ave., which houses St. James Collegiate and George Waters Middle School.

Smoke was seen coming from the building. Firefighters had to force their way through the front door to enter the building, where they found a fire in a room on the main floor, said Al Solinkse, a district fire chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The fire was brought under control by noon, according to the fire service.

A major concern was whether anyone was inside, Solinkse said.

"But being Sunday, that turned out to be that there was no one there, so we were happy with the outcome — the fire was extinguished and no one was injured," he told CBC News at the scene.

Solinkse said the fire was contained to one room, but there is smoke damage "extending to above and up a little bit elsewhere." No structural issues have been identified at this time, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are not known at this time.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division said it's informing families that there will be no school on Monday for students at George Waters Middle School and St. James Collegiate.

"We are hopeful to have more information by Monday, Dec. 20 at noon, and will update families on the status and plans for the remaining two days of instruction," the spokesperson added.

Wednesday is the last day of classes before the holiday break, according to websites for both schools.

