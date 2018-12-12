RCMP arrest suspect in 2017 double homicide in St-Georges, Man.

More than 21 months after a double homicide rocked the tiny community of St-Georges, Man., RCMP have charged a suspect with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Feb. 28, 2017, the bodies of two men were found inside a home in the village, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. They were later identified as Jody Brown, 43 and Steven Chevrefils, 35.

At the time, RCMP said the two men were victims of a "targeted shooting."

Late Wednesday night, police announced they have charged Claude Francis Guimond, 54, after an investigation by the Powerview detachment and the RCMP's major crimes unit. The suspect, who lives in 13 kilometres away in Fort Alexander, is in police custody.

Guimond isn't the first person to be charged in connection with the killings. On March 2, 2017, RCMP charged a man from Sagkeeng First Nation with two counts of second-degree murder. The charges were stayed one day later.