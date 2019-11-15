Suspects crash into ditch fleeing RCMP after rural Manitoba break and enter

A man and a woman are facing a number of charges after police say they broke into a house in rural Manitoba on Thursday morning, stole a number of things and tried to get away from police, but crashed their truck in the process.

Mounties were called to a home near Highway 26 in the Rural Municipality of St. Francois Xavier, about 30 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at about 10:30 a.m.

The homeowners, who were out of town, were alerted by their security system that their home was being broken into. They contacted police and their relatives that live nearby for help.

Police said their family members went to the house and saw two people leaving the home with things they had stolen and then driving away.

The family members followed the vehicle and kept the police informed.

RCMP officers caught up to the two vehicles on Highway 26. When the suspects saw police, they tried to escape.

The suspects drove their truck into a farmer's field, blew a tire and struck the embankment.

At that point, Mounties said the suspects, a man and a woman, tried to flee on foot, but were arrested quickly.

They were injured in the crash, so police took them to hospital.

A 19-year-old woman and 27-year-old man, who are both from Winnipeg, are facing charges of breaking and entering, flight from police and possession of stolen property. Not only had they stolen things from the house, the truck they were driving was reported stolen out of the RM of Springfield.

Both have outstanding warrants of arrest from other jurisdictions.

The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, is investigating because the suspects were admitted to hospital.

The RCMP are also investigating.