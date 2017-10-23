Former Winnipeg broadcaster Steve Vogelsang found fit to stand trial

A former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor has been found fit to stand trial in Alberta, according to his lawyer Greg White.

Stephen Vogelsang is accused of robbing two banks in Medicine Hat, Alta., three in Regina and one in Saskatoon between July and October 2017. A preliminary hearing last November in Alberta determined there was enough evidence for the Crown to proceed with a trial there.

White said a psychiatric assessment was also carried out on his client to determine if he was competent to stand trial.

White says despite an earlier suggestion Vogelsang may be found not criminally responsible, that is not the case.

"Mr. Vogelsang does not appear to present with medical grounds that would support a designation of not criminally responsible," White said Monday. There had been a suggestion he may have a bipolar disorder, but that was not evident at the time of the assessment of the forensics unit."

Vogelsang has not entered a plea on the Alberta charges.

No trial date has been set.

Vogelsang is set to be transferred to authorities in Saskatchewan where he will undergo a preliminary hearing on April 1.

Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College from 2002-11. Before that, he was the news director and longtime sports anchor with CTV Winnipeg.