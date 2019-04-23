Manitoba RCMP search for suspects in St. Clements home invasion

Police are investigating after two men forced their way into the home of a couple in their 70s in the rural municipality of St. Clements early Thursday.

East St. Paul RCMP were called to the couple's home on Rebeck Road, just northeast of Winnipeg, around 12:40 a.m.

The homeowners, a 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, say two people — one of whom was armed with a weapon — kicked down their door and forced them onto their couch.

The men stole a large-screen television and fled from the home in the couple's vehicle.

The stolen vehicle has been located, but police are still searching for two suspects. One is described as 5-9 tall and the other is six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-668-8322.

