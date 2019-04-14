Skip to Main Content
Vehicle fire spreads to Transcona home
A vehicle fire threatened a home in Transcona Sunday morning. 

Residents safe but home sustained significant damage: City

A City of Winnipeg photo shows a van with significant fire damage as crews attempt to extinguish the blaze in the house. (Submitted/City of Winnipeg Twitter)

Fire-paramedic crews were called just after 7:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames had already made it to the single-family bungalow on St. Claire Boulevard. 

Firefighters entered the home to try to extinguish the blaze, but had to retreat and fight defensively. The fire was declared under control at 8:54 a.m., but by that time, the house had suffered significant damage. 

Everyone inside had been able to get out safely before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

