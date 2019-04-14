Vehicle fire spreads to Transcona home

A vehicle fire threatened a home in Transcona Sunday morning.

Fire-paramedic crews were called just after 7:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames had already made it to the single-family bungalow on St. Claire Boulevard.

WFPS crews responded to a fire on St. Claire Blvd this morning at 7:38 a.m. Occupants of the home had self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters entered the home to try to extinguish the blaze, but had to retreat and fight defensively. The fire was declared under control at 8:54 a.m., but by that time, the house had suffered significant damage.

Everyone inside had been able to get out safely before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

