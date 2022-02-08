St. Boniface University gets $350K to permanently expand admissions to education program

St. Boniface University has secured a permanent fix to a temporary grant that was about to come to an end for its bachelor of education degree program.

Since 2017, the university in Winnipeg's French quarter has been receiving temporary grant funding from the federal government to expand admissions to the program, which allowed it to admit 62 students a year, up from an average intake of 37.

But that pool of money was about to dry up at the end of March.

So on Tuesday, the provincial government announced it is providing an additional $350,000 annually to the university to permanently expand the capacity of its program to between 60 and 70 students per year.

"This provincial funding will … help ensure planning stability for the university and help address an ongoing shortage of French and French immersion teachers in Manitoba," Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said at a Tuesday news conference.

The university's bachelor of education degree program is the only education program in Manitoba designed entirely to prepare people to teach in the public school system's French and French immersion programs, he noted.

The new provincial money will transition the program from the temporary federal funding and will be used to permanently hire additional instructors to deliver the program.

"The demand for French immersion instruction has increased over the past decade, driving the demand for teachers for Français and French immersion programs," Reyes said.

A survey last year of Manitoba's school divisions, done in conjunction with St. Boniface University, revealed a need for nearly 150 French teachers each year, according to St. Boniface University president Sophie Bouffard.

"So today's announcement is really helping us to maintain that ability to graduate as many as 70 [new teachers per year], which is really good news," she said at Tuesday's news conference.

"There's great potential for growth for the program and for our graduates [and] there's employment at the end, which is a win-win situation for all the parties involved."