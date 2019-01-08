Pickup truck gutted by flames in dramatic St. Boniface fire

A truck was destroyed by flames in a dramatic fire in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews were called to Taché Avenue near Provencher Boulevard just shortly after noon, Winnipeg police said, where a Ford F-150 pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.

While the engine and interior were destroyed by the flames, the driver managed to get out in time. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out in about 10 minutes.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

Popping sounds heard during the blaze were likely a result of tires blowing, said the spokesperson.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.