Minivan still missing after arrest in St. Boniface attack and home invasion
Manitoba

Police are asking for help to find a vehicle stolen from a 73-year-old woman who was attacked with a weapon and robbed in the backyard of her St. Boniface home last Monday.

Woman, 73, was robbed in her home on Monday

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police say the vehicle should look something like this. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The victim was in her backyard when a woman approached her and convinced her to allow her inside. There, she attacked the victim with a weapon, stole her purse, and fled in the victim's vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Caravan.

A suspect, a 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg, has been arrested, but police are still trying to find the victim's vehicle. It is beige/brown in colour, with rust along the bottom of both sides, and a dent on the passenger side.

The vehicle's licence plate was AVU 951.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

