Manitoba

Group recommends EPC rename St. Boniface park

A St. Boniface-area space may be the next Winnipeg place to undergo a name change, as critics charge Papoose Park incorporates an outdated and offensive term towards Indigenous people.
Winnipeg Free Press
Winnipeg city hall is seen in this file photo. The Welcoming Winnipeg initiative — intended to guide the city in adding, naming and renaming historical markers in a way that reflects the city’s Indigenous histories — had received a public request to rename a Comanche Road park in consultation with Indigenous elders and local community members. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

