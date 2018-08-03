St. Boniface Hospital to reopen operating rooms closed earlier this week

St. Boniface Hospital says the operating rooms it was forced to close this week because of problems with its ventilation system will be back in operation after the long weekend.

The hospital closed nine of its 14 operating rooms Wednesday — postponing or relocating more than two dozen scheduled surgeries — after the hospital's air handling system malfunctioned.

In an email to media Friday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said repairs to the ventilation system have been completed and quality testing is underway.

"We anticipate the rooms will be operational for all scheduled procedures for the remainder of August starting Tuesday," said Krista Williams, chief health operations officer with the WRHA.

"We acknowledge the inconvenience this may have caused for those individuals impacted but are grateful for their understanding as we've addressed the repairs."

Williams said St. Boniface Hospital will continue to offer emergency procedures during evenings and over the weekend.

In all, 21 surgeries were moved to other sites this week and another 14 were postponed or rescheduled.

