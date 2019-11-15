St. Boniface non-profit launches fundraising campaign to build new space

A St. Boniface organization that gives household items to people in need is launching a fundraising campaign to build new space, because its current location has run out of room to store donations.

Flavie Laurent Centre, which provides furnishing and clothing to vulnerable women, children and families, says its space on Provencher Boulevard no longer has room for the most-needed items, such as mattresses and major appliances.

The non-profit has invited media for a tour of the facility Friday morning to see exactly what they're talking about.

"Once you see it, once you live it, then you understand it — and you realize the importance of looking for a bigger facility," said Julie Turenne-Maynard, board chair of Flavie Laurent Centre.

There is a five-month timeline to raise the funds, but Turenne-Maynard said the group already has $250,000.

It will also receive an added boost from one of its partners; Daniel Lussier, CEO of the Catholic Health Corporation of Manitoba, said his group would match any donation made, up to $250,000.

Flavie Laurent Centre has provided furniture, appliances and other household items to people in need, at no cost, for more than 40 years, the non-profit organization's website says. The centre helps more than 7,000 Manitobans each year.