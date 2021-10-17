Skip to Main Content
St. Boniface Museum home to 30,000 artifacts, many connected to founder of Manitoba

Winnipeg Free Press writer Brenda Suderman and photographer Jessica Lee visited the storage spaces and attic workrooms of St. Boniface Museum, 494 Taché Ave., to discover treasures and artifacts related to the province’s Francophone and Métis history.
Among the items at the St. Boniface Museum is this hat, which belonged to curator Emilie Bordeleau-Laroche’s great-great grandfather Alfred Desorches, who fought in the 1885 Battle of Frog Lake. The suede hat bears marks of that battle and others. (Jessica Lee/Winnipeg Free Press)

