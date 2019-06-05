Influx of patients temporarily forced St. Boniface Hospital to send some patients away

Winnipeg health officials say an influx of patients at St. Boniface Hospital temporarily forced staff to turn away some who needed certain help, but public safety was not at risk.

The hospital stopped admitting patients for some internal programs, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed in a statement to CBC News.

It's unclear when that started, other than sometime on Wednesday; officials said it ended by Thursday afternoon.

St. Boniface Hospital president and CEO Martine Bouchard and WRHA president and CEO Réal Cloutier said confusion arose after an internal memo about the patient redirection became public. The memo to hospital staff informed them that there was a "critical" and "unsafe" inflow of patients twice in one week.

The system is constantly managing capacity and yesterday was an average day in terms of demand, but at certain times it gets busier, Cloutier said.

"The message is the system is safe," he said at a news conference on Thursday.

The patients who were being redirected were coming into the emergency department with medical needs, but not necessarily an emergency need, said Cloutier.

"The most important thing that I said to staff … is that if you have concerns about patient safety, you have to escalate that to your superior."

Patients shouldn't be concerned about the temporary measure, he said.

"This is a normal process of how a health system works to ensure volumes are managed across a system to provide the best and safest care possible at all times," a WRHA communications officer said in an email.

The patient redirection comes one week after the WRHA closed Concordia's ER and converted it to an urgent care centre as part of a massive overhaul of Winnipeg's health-care system.

The news also comes on the heels of a scathing report released on Monday, which revealed a host of concerns with the overhaul and the botched plan to close Concordia's emergency room.