St. Boniface Hospital CEO stepping down after tenure marked by pandemic, criticism over travel

The woman who led St. Boniface Hospital through emergency room renovations and the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping down.

Martine Bouchard will leave her post as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 15 — 18 months before the end of her term, St. Boniface Hospital announced in a news release Thursday.

She cited personal reasons for her departure, including caring for a Quebec-based family member with health issues.

Since becoming the hospital's CEO in 2018, Bouchard has faced criticism for not being in the city.

She oversaw the hospital's response to some of the pandemic's first months from her home in Montreal.

When she returned to Manitoba in August 2020, she was given a special exemption that meant she did not have to self-isolate.

She also spent Christmas in Quebec, despite public health officials in Manitoba strongly advising against travel outside the province.

The hospital's news release described Bouchard's three and a half years leading St. Boniface Hospital as a tenure marked by notable achievements, including the renovation and expansion of the hospital's emergency room and psychiatric wing.

"She is leaving the hospital in an excellent position in terms of governance and rigorous management processes," the statement said.

Guiding St. B. to 'bright future'

Hospital board chairperson Tom Carson commended Bouchard for her leadership during crucial years in St. Boniface's history.

"Although she is leaving before the end of her [five-year] term, she significantly contributed to the institution's growth and built the foundation to support our vision of becoming a world-class hospital research centre," Carson said in the hospital's statement.

He also said as the first secular woman to hold the CEO position at St. Boniface, she "led the creation of a new corporate image, guiding the institution toward a bright future."

Nicole Aminot, the hospital's chief financial officer, will take over as interim CEO. A recruitment committee will be established to find Bouchard's replacement.

"I'm saddened to leave my position and Winnipeg," Bouchard said in a statement.

"Since 2018, I've given my all to St. Boniface and the community. I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who welcomed me and made me feel at home here in Winnipeg."