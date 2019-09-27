St. Boniface Hospital food court remains closed after failing health inspection

The food court in the main entrance of St. Boniface Hospital will remain closed indefinitely after failing a health inspection on Wednesday.

The provincial public health inspector noted the food court failed to take effective measures to prevent the entry and presence of rodents and insects, prepared food under insanitary conditions and operated with poor general sanitation.

It's still unclear how long it will be until Café Marché will be allowed to reopen, said Micheline St-Hilaire, the hospital's director of communications, on Friday afternoon.

St-Hilaire said the hospital has no further details about the closure.

The hospital said in a news release on Wednesday that since the food court is operated by a contracted provider, the closure does not impact food that is prepared for patients, since that food is provided by the hospital's own patient food services department.

"We are currently working with our contractor and the Environmental Health Branch to address the issues brought to our attention," the release said.