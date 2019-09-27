St. Boniface Hospital food court remains closed after failing health inspection
Failure to prevent rodents and insects, insanitary food preparation among offences noted
The food court in the main entrance of St. Boniface Hospital will remain closed indefinitely after failing a health inspection on Wednesday.
The provincial public health inspector noted the food court failed to take effective measures to prevent the entry and presence of rodents and insects, prepared food under insanitary conditions and operated with poor general sanitation.
It's still unclear how long it will be until Café Marché will be allowed to reopen, said Micheline St-Hilaire, the hospital's director of communications, on Friday afternoon.
St-Hilaire said the hospital has no further details about the closure.
The hospital said in a news release on Wednesday that since the food court is operated by a contracted provider, the closure does not impact food that is prepared for patients, since that food is provided by the hospital's own patient food services department.
"We are currently working with our contractor and the Environmental Health Branch to address the issues brought to our attention," the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.