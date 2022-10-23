Winnipeg police identify vehicle of interest in St. Boniface hit and run

Winnipeg police say they are on the hunt for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit and run in St. Boniface on Friday afternoon, leaving one woman with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital in unstable condition after she was hit by a vehicle on Marion Street and Archibald Street. She was later upgraded to stable.

The intersection was closed as investigators examined the site of the incident, according to a Sunday news release. Investigators believe the woman was crossing the intersection when she was hit by a red Dodge Ram truck traveling northbound.

The vehicle has not been found yet, the release said, and the service's traffic division continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the matter or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

