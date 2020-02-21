Provencher reopens after fire tore through St. Boniface auto shop

Provencher Boulevard reopened Friday morning after a smoky fire at a St. Boniface auto shop sent five people who live in the area and a bystander to hospital the night before.

Eastbound Provencher Boulevard between Tache Avenue and Aulneau Street was reopened overnight, and westbound lanes reopened this morning.

Flames lit up the sky in St. Boniface during a fire Thursday night. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

The closures came as flames lit up the sky above St. Boniface the previous evening.

Winnipeg firefighters staged a defensive battle against the fire in the auto shop at the corner of Provencher Boulevard and St. Joseph Street.

It sent thick smoke billowing into the air.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon Chief Alden Derragh told CBC News he had no reports of anyone being inside the structure when his crews arrived. Approximately 28 firefighters battled the fire, he said.

All six people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation were in stable condition, a news release said late Thursday.