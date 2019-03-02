Crews called to 2nd fire this week at St. Boniface industrial property
Fire crews have extinguished a St. Boniface-area fire at a property—for the second time in just one week.
No injuries reported after Saturday afternoon fire on Dawson Road North
Fire crews have extinguished a fire in the St. Boniface Stock Yards area — the second fire in just one week at the industrial property.
At about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews went to a fire at an industrial property on Dawson Road North, just south of Marion Street, a City of Winnipeg news release said.
Crews found that the insulation surrounding a silo containing grease was on fire, and were able to extinguish the blaze.
This is the second fire at this property in the past week, the city said. WFPS staff will be investigating the property's fire prevention strategies.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not yet available.
