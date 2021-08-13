St. Boniface ER to divert sickest incoming patients to other hospitals in light of long wait times

Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital will soon be redirecting the sickest patients coming to its emergency room by ambulance to other hospitals for the time being in response to its exceptionally long wait times.

The decision comes after hospital staff spoke out about an overflowing ER and dire shortage of capacity at St. Boniface.

In one incident Tuesday, a man went into cardiac arrest after waiting four hours for care.

A memo from Martine Bouchard, the hospital's CEO, sent to staff Friday says St. Boniface is implementing "EMS red redirect status" as a result of this incident and other concerns.

That means the hospital will still take walk-in patients but won't accept any critical patients arriving by ambulance.

Paramedics will instead take them to the Grace Hospital or Health Sciences Centre.

Bouchard did not say when that status will come into effect, but said it will happen "in the very near future" and "EMS will communicate this out shortly."

In the memo, Bouchard also said she has met with hospital staff to talk about their concerns and the hospital's administration is investigating the cardiac arrest incident.

She acknowledged hospital staff are doing their best "to provide the care our patients require under what can only be described as very challenging circumstances."

Emergency room staff previously told CBC News that in recent weeks, patients have been waiting up to 16 hours before getting assessed by a doctor.

The man who went into cardiac arrest came there by ambulance. He was lying on a stretcher when the incident happened, and staff had to resuscitate him in the middle of the hallway in front of other patients, the employees who spoke to CBC said.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, which oversees St. Boniface, says there are protocols in place for what to do when the emergency room is experiencing challenges but did not clarify specific what those protocols are.