Mother died awaiting surgery amid crowded 'chaos' at St. Boniface ER, Manitoba woman says

A Manitoba woman believes her mother wouldn't have died waiting for potentially life-saving surgery if St. Boniface Hospital's emergency room had been less chaotic on a day when staff turned people away amid a bed shortage.

Madeline Richard, 63, waited more than four hours after she was rushed to hospital Wednesday with suspected complications stemming from a recent coronary bypass surgery and died shortly after midnight, said Monica Richard, her daughter.

Richard is her mother's next of kin but lives in Angusville, Man., 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

An aunt, her only other relative in Winnipeg, called 911 and went to the hospital with Madeline that night.

She said Madeline was struggling to breathe when she arrived in the ER, Richard said.

"She was having gurgling sounds, she couldn't breathe and, when she arrived, she was having almost no blood pressure," she said. "When they got there and finally got an [operating room] for her, it was too late."

Her mother arrived at St. Boniface Hospital at about 6:30 p.m. on June 12 but wasn't taken in for the operation until close to 11:30 p.m., Richard said. She died shortly after midnight.

'Sitting there bleeding out'

Richard said her mother's heart surgery in May didn't go as planned; she experienced two bleeds that dragged the surgery on for nearly 24 hours.

Her mother also may have been discharged prematurely, Richard said.

She was sent home June 3 and told by hospital staff a special bed would be sent home with her and home care would be arranged.

However, nurses or health-care aides didn't show up once in the 10 days between when her mother was sent home and when she was rushed back to hospital, Richard said.

When she was rushed back, staff took her mother's vitals and found her blood pressure was practically non-existent, Richard said.

They should have taken her mother into surgery immediately, knowing her past complications, Richard said.

Madeline, left, and her daughter Monica Richard. (Submitted by Monica Richard)

"Her heart had no more blood in it when they opened it up," Richard said through tears.

"They had left her sitting there bleeding out for hours in the emergency room."

An internal memo sent to St. Boniface Hospital staff was leaked to Global News on June 13 and detailed "unsafe" and "critical" volumes of patients on Wednesday, June 12, when Madeline was brought in.

St. Boniface Dr. Paul Doucet raised concerns about the capacity in the emergency room.

He said he notified hospital administration of his concerns about the influx, and administration issued a directive to turn away non-urgent patients that day.

Dr. Paul Doucet says at one point, a man went into cardiac arrest in a St. Boniface Hospital hallway and staff had to "unceremoniously" switch his and another patient's beds. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

'Maybe her life could've been saved'

After learning about that memo, Richard questioned whether the cardiac surgeons who should have been working on her mother were busy juggling other cases.

"I started to realize that maybe her life could've been saved. They just didn't act quick enough," she said.

My mom was only 63 and she wasn't on her deathbed. - Monica Richard

"I don't know if it was the ER staff were too overrun that day or what was going on in that building, but it doesn't seem right."

Richard, a mother of five kids, said she is considering taking legal action against the hospital.

She believes the Pallister government's health-care overhaul, which called for the closure of three of six Winnipeg emergency rooms, is making it difficult for health-care staff to properly care for those most in need.

"We need these ERs open. We don't need these cuts, and how many more lives have to be lost before they realize this, and [how much] more chaos?" she asked.

"My mom was only 63 and she wasn't on her deathbed, I'll tell you that. She was very lively."

CBC News has requested comment from St. Boniface Hospital but has yet to hear back.