Omicron variant identified at Winnipeg daycare, forcing families to isolate

Dozens of families now have to isolate after a case of the omicron variant was found in a Winnipeg daycare.

The Little Voyageurs Learning Centre already closed its preschool program at Provencher School last week after three cases of COVID-19 were identified there.

Lisa Nemetchek, the centre's executive director, said she got a call from public health on Saturday, informing her one of the cases was identified as the omicron variant of concern.

Now all the children in the preschool program and their families have to isolate, even if they are vaccinated, according to the guidance she's received from the province.

She's also closed the centre's program for school-aged children while 18 of the location's 24 staff members get tested.

"We can't operate without staff, so that's difficult," she said.

The guidelines Nemetchek received from public health changed over the weekend once the omicron variant was confirmed, she said.

She feels for parents who might be frustrated and confused about the changing guidelines, and having to be without child care while they try to work and take care of their day-to-day responsibilities.

"It has been a real strain and struggle. To close down a program is never easy. We realize that parents need child care to do what they're doing, be it work or school or whatever they need child care for," she said.

Nemetchek hopes she can reopen the centre Tuesday if staff get their test results. Thus far, no additional staff or children have tested positive for COVID-19 that she's aware of, she said.

