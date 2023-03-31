Disability services group backs out of deal to buy old St. Boniface city hall, citing rising costs

A Manitoba disability services organization is backing out of plans to take over the historic St. Boniface city hall space in Winnipeg, citing rising costs tied to the pandemic among its reasons.

Manitoba Possible's board of directors announced Thursday it would pull out of negotiations with the City of Winnipeg to purchase the Provencher Boulevard space, which the non-profit wanted to convert into an abilities village that would include its new head office, residences and a gathering place that goes beyond current standards for building accessibility requirements.

However, "construction costs have risen, and of course interest rates are now much higher than they were pre-pandemic," said Manitoba Possible CEO Dana Erickson. "Not just construction costs, but all aspects of society seemed to be hit by inflation."

The Provencher building was opened in 1906 and served as city hall until St. Boniface amalgamated with Winnipeg and 11 nearby municipalities in 1972.

Since then, the City of Winnipeg has covered maintenance costs for the city hall and a 1907 fire hall that sits directly behind it on Dumoulin Street.

The city put both buildings — valued at $2.4 million — up for sale in late 2019. At that point, it was leasing the space to local non-profit organizations such as Tourisme Riel, World Trade Centre Winnipeg and La Maison des Artistes Visuels Francophones, with tenants paying rent of $1 per year.

Manitoba Possible, formerly known as the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, entered purchase negotiations with the city in early 2021 and the city approved a deal to sell the properties for $10,000.

The initial cost estimates for redevelopment were in the range of $40 million, Erickson said.

The St. Boniface fire hall, built in 1907 on Dumoulin Street, sits right behind the old St. Boniface city hall. The two properties — valued at $2.4 million — were approved for sale in a deal with Mantioba Possible for $10,000. (Radio-Canada)

A spokesperson said the City of Winnipeg is disappointed the approved purchase bid isn't moving forward as planned.

"We recognize the importance of these properties to the community," the spokesperson said in a statement.

There were "very encouraging discussions" with Manitoba Possible for a development "that created a strong model of accessibility and integration with the St. Boniface neighbourhood," the statement said.

The issue will head back to city council in the coming months to discuss next steps, the spokesperson said.

The 2021 deal faced pushback from some members of the local francophone community and the Société de la francophonie manitobaine, which wanted the building to remain in public hands.

The Franco-Manitoban society previously cited concerns over losing access to a national historic site and past centre of government in the community.

Manitoba Possible released a joint statement with the Société de la francophonie manitobaine on Thursday, saying they are continuing talks with other potential partners to develop the space in a way that aligns with the interests of both groups.

The city said it's disappointed by Manitoba Possible's decision not to proceed with redeveloping St. Boniface city hall. (Cory Funk/CBC )

Angela Cassie, president of the board for the Franco-Manitoban organization, said the group has a positive relationship with Manitoba Possible and respects its decision.

"For us now, it's to ensure that the city moves forward with a project that understands and respects the needs of the francophone community and the importance of this site to St. Boniface," said Cassie.

The organization and Manitoba Possible agree that whatever happens, redevelopment of the site must prioritize accessibility, diversity, affordability and incorporate environmentally and socially conscious construction principles.

They also say the space must retain its art gallery, sculpture garden and other heritage elements.