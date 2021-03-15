'Let down and betrayed': Winnipeg's francophone community fights for old St. Boniface City Hall

The fight to save one city hall is going to the steps of another.

A group campaigning to block the sale of the historic St. Boniface City Hall took its battle to the steps of Winnipeg City Hall on Monday. And it vowed to keep fighting until the 115-year-old building is made a public asset for perpetuity.

"It's very difficult to underscore the attachment and the importance of this particular building to the francophone community," said Angela Cassie, vice-president of the Franco-Manitoban Cultural Association.

"It was our centre of government, built by the francophone community. We will lose … access to and ownership of a national historic site, and this will forever be out of the hands of the community."

Late last fall, the City of Winnipeg put the 1906 building, which stands with its domed tower on Provencher Boulevard, on the market. The sale also included the 1907 fire hall that sits directly behind it, facing Dumoulin Street.

In February, a public service report proposed closing the deal with Manitoba Possible, formerly known as the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities. The group wants to create an abilities village that would include a new head office, some residences and a gathering place.

Although the properties were valued at $2.5 million, the deal is for $10,000.

The former St. Boniface Fire Hall on Dumoulin Street used to be a museum and still holds several artifacts. (Cory Funk/CBC )

"My dad's worst fears from 50 years ago have now come to pass," said Al Turner, son of the last mayor of St. Boniface, Ed Turner.

St. Boniface ceased being a city when it amalgamated with Winnipeg and 11 surrounding municipalities in 1971. The City of Winnipeg has been paying to maintain the old city hall and fire hall since then.

Turner said his dad was reluctant about the amalgamation and spent his final days in the mayor's chair defending St. Boniface's "[francophone] rights, its city hall, its culture and everything that it stands for."

"Handing the keys to St. Boniface city hall was an incredibly difficult task for my father," Turner said.

Al Turner is the son of the last-ever mayor of St. Boniface, Ed Turner. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

At the time of amalgamation there was an understanding the property would remain a public asset, Cassie said.

"We felt that we had a lifelong commitment made with the city at that time and we really feel like this move has broken that trust and harmed that relationship," she said.

The francophone community was never consulted about the sale, said Turner, who called the process "appalling" and the sale price of the buildings "ludicrous."

"This is a stab in the heart of the people of St. Boniface," he said.

There's been more public input around what to do with civic golf courses and the old Hudson's Bay store downtown than about the old city hall, Cassie said.

"That's why this community is feeling extremely let down and betrayed," Cassie said.

On Monday, members of the francophone community and Franco-Manitoban Cultural Association gathered outside Winnipeg City Hall as part of its Keep the Keys campaign to encourage the city and Mayor Brian Bowman to maintain ownership.

They delivered two art pieces: a large stylized key and a wreath made of hundreds of keys representing the voices of residents who oppose the sale of the building.

"We're hoping that today is another opportunity for them to make this right," Cassie said.

The campaign does not include the fire hall, she said.

"That's the location that we feel is appropriate for development. We feel that it's a great opportunity to revitalize that particular space."

A wreath made of hundreds of keys was set on the steps of city hall. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Cassie commended Manitoba Possible and what they do, and wants to see their plans go forward, but not with the sale of the old city hall. That group's primary focus is on the fire hall property, she said, so she believes protecting the city hall will not jeopardize its plans.

Both buildings are on the city's list of historic resources, which restricts how much they can be altered.

"We would like to see a solution that allows Manitoba Possible to have what it needs but also keeps the old city hall in the hands of the community," Cassie said.

If the old city hall isn't removed from the sale, the fight will only be ramped up, she said.

"This is not over in the eyes of the community. We will exhaust every avenue available to us to ensure that this location is not sold."