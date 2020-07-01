CEO of St. Boniface Hospital riding out 1st wave of pandemic in Quebec

For the past two months, the head of St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg has been 1,800 kilometres and two provinces away, overseeing her facility's response to the pandemic from her home in Montreal.

CEO Martine Bouchard left Manitoba in April, and won't be returning until "likely in August or the very near future," according to St. Boniface Hospital board chair Tom Carson, who signed off on the work agreement.

Since assuming her duties a little more than two years ago, Bouchard has been criticized for commuting to Quebec on weekends.

