MAP: How did your St. Boniface neighbour vote in the byelection?

A poll-by-poll look at voting in St. Boniface shows Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont won in the majority of them on his way to victory in the byelection Thursday.

Polling station vote tallies show that while pockets of NDP support still remain in the more southern parts of the electoral division, a significant amount of Liberal support came from the highly francophone northern area.

With the win, the Liberals gain official party status in the provincial legislature and their leader takes a seat in the House.

The last time the Liberals took this seat was in 1995, when Neil Gaudry won in the general election during the last Progressive Conservative reign under then premier Gary Filmon.

CBC News mapped the unofficial byelection results of every polling station throughout the constituency. Take a look and see how your neighbours voted.