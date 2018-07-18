St. Boniface air quality will be tested, province vows again
Mobile air monitoring station will be set up near the St. Boniface industrial park
A mobile air monitoring station will be installed next to the St. Boniface industrial park later this summer, the province said Wednesday in response to media reports this week of soil contamination. Plans are in the works to consult the community on the specific placement of the device.
The province explained it has obtained the device after saying in December it would buy it.
St. Boniface residents have raised a stink for years over the odour, dust, gases, haze, noise and other air pollutants in areas of the neighbourhood, particularly around the industrial park.
A residents group put pressure on the government last year over concerns of contaminated soil.
Contaminated soil
Questions surrounding the soil quality came to light last summer when a University of Manitoba researcher took a sample, which led researchers to test samples from more than 100 residential properties.
Residents learned the results of the study last week. The province did not announce the findings publicly because of blackout restrictions on certain government communications, it said.
Preliminary results released last October showed "there was no reason for concern," Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said on Monday.
Squires said last year the province's air quality and soil departments "were drastically cut" in 2009 under the previous NDP administration.
She explained the government must rebuild its equipment inventory, including the addition of a mobile unit.
