Planning phase begins for $150M-$200M interchange project at St. Anne's Road, Perimeter Highway

The Manitoba government says planning is underway for a new interchange at the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne's Road to boost the flow of traffic and improve safety.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said costs associated with the project are estimated in the $150 million to $200 million range and construction is expected to begin in 2026 or 2027.

The St. Anne's Road and Perimeter interchange will have six lanes and is one of several interchange projects planned to modernize the Perimeter to more closely resemble the U.S. Interstate Highway system, he said.

"We have to look at what Minneapolis is," he said Friday at a news conference near the corner of St. Anne's and the Perimeter.

"Right now we're probably about 50 years or 60 years behind them, so we got to make sure when we plan for the future … we can take that template and look at the City of Winnipeg, because the city is going to grow."

The province is using a design-build construction model that it says will allow construction to begin on parts of the highway before the entire design plan is finished, a news release said.

Piwniuk said consultations are now beginning. He would not specify when shovels would get in the ground, though he said it could be another three or four years from now.

He suggested construction would only begin after work at the St. Mary's Road and McGillvary Boulevard interchanges wraps up.

Piwniuk compared safety and traffic efficiency enhancements of the South Perimeter to elements of the freeway system south of the border.

The upgrades are warranted as a response to growth in the surrounding commercial and residential areas and anticipated population growth, he said.

"Manitoba holds a unique position at this intersection of the mid-continental trade corridor that links north-to-south, east-to-west corridors throughout this whole province and North America," he said. "Investing in our highways fosters the ability to access markets and … goods produced in our province."

The Perimeter Highway and St. Anne's Road, pictured here on Friday, will be getting a new six-lane interchange system in the coming years, the province says. (CBC)

The plan is to also rebuild a 4.4-kilometre stretch of the Perimeter and build a railway overpass where the Canadian Pacific Railway crosses the highway, the news release said.

Crews will also install a pedestrian crossing that will run beneath the Perimeter where it crosses the Seine River. The province will attempt to buy nearby land and move utility infrastructure as needed.

Janice Morley-Lecomte, PC MLA for Seine River, welcomed the changes.

"There have been far too many vehicle accidents and pedestrians that have been hurt at this intersection," she said. "The potential for even more serious harms to individuals is there."

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announces the planning phase for an interchange project at St. Anne's Road and the Perimeter Highway on Friday. (CBC)

The Manitoba Trucking Association executive director Aaron Dolyniuk said trucking is a $4-billion industry that employs thousands in the province.

The Perimeter is Manitoba's busiest highway and facilitates the movement of goods into and out of the province and Winnipeg, Dolyniuk said.

"Retailers receive their stock, hospitals and schools have the supplies they need, and construction materials, seed and fertilizer and other goods are delivered safely and on time," he said. "This interchange will be positive for all road users."