Passenger in SUV that nearly hit group of kids in St. Andrews threatened witness with gun: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a passenger in a vehicle that nearly struck a group of children outside the St. Andrews Community Centre got out and pointed a gun at a witness Wednesday night.

The incident happened on St. Andrews Road in the rural municipality of St. Andrews at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

A white Nissan SUV was heading east on the road when it almost collided with several children outside the community centre. An adult in the area saw this and approached the vehicle when it stopped at a nearby school.

The witness told police that a passenger from the vehicle then lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun tucked in his waistband. The passenger then pulled it out, pointed it at the witness and ran toward him, RCMP said.

The witness got away and called police.

Selkirk RCMP patrolled the area but couldn't find the vehicle. It's described as a white Nissan SUV with a gold Blue Bombers Manitoba licence plate that begins with B08.

Police believe there were two people in the vehicle but don't have a description for the driver.

The passenger is described as in his late teens, between five feet 10 inches tall and six feet tall, and was wearing a white ballcap backwards, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204- 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

