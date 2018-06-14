'Why don't you just shoot her,' victim, 74, heard robber tell partner during attack

A woman who was assaulted in her garage during a break-in and robbery says she's afraid to be in her own home after hearing one her two assailants say: "Why don't you just shoot her."

The woman, 74, was punched in the face several times when she confronted two people who had broken into her garage at her home in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

"My face is so beat up and swollen and black and blue," she said. "It's disgusting because people think they can just go and do whatever and no consequences to them."

It's not safe anywhere now — any area of any place. - Robbery victim, 74

The woman, who asked that her name not be published out of fear for her safety, says she heard someone knock on her door around noon on Saturday. She didn't answer because she didn't recognize the man and woman, whom she described as appearing to be in their 20s.

When she heard them breaking into her garage she confronted them. She saw the man taking her purse out of her car and went to grab it.

"I said, 'Give me that,' and he started hitting me," she said, adding she tried to hang on to her purse out of "instinct."

"Then he started hitting me with his fist and hammered me in the face — two for sure, maybe three times," she recalled.

While the man was hitting her, she says , she heard the woman say, "Why don't you just shoot her?"

After a final blow left her reeling, the woman says, she retreated into her house. "Thank God they went away," she said.

The thieves got away with the woman's purse, which contained her identification and house keys. She expects someone to come to change the locks on her house on Monday.

This is the first time she's been broken into, but she said paramedics who examined her told her there had been similar incidents recently in the area of St. Andrews, Lockport and Selkirk.

"I'm kind of scared now when I go out and when I come home," she said. "It's not safe anywhere now — any area of any place."

Despite her injuries, the woman said, she plans to return to work Monday. She currently has her children's dogs staying with her for protection.

RCMP are looking for an adult man and woman who had been wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

RCMP are also reminding the public to be aware of any suspicious vehicles or people in their area, and to report anything of concern to police.