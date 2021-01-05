Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

St. Andrews crash kills 68-year-old pedestrian

A 68-year-old man from St. Andrews is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was walking on Highway 9 Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

RCMP say local man was walking north down Highway 9 in traffic lane when vehicle hit him

CBC News ·
RCMP say a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the rural municipality of St. Andrews. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 68-year-old man from St. Andrews is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was walking on Highway 9 Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

The man was walking north in a lane of traffic at about 8:20 a.m., when a northbound vehicle struck him at the Donald Road intersection near the local fire department headquarters, police said in a news release.

He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries. The 47-year-old driver wasn't injured.

Selkirk RCMP are investigating and say drugs or alcohol aren't considered factors in the collision.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now