St. Andrews crash kills 68-year-old pedestrian

A 68-year-old man from St. Andrews is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was walking on Highway 9 Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

The man was walking north in a lane of traffic at about 8:20 a.m., when a northbound vehicle struck him at the Donald Road intersection near the local fire department headquarters, police said in a news release.

He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries. The 47-year-old driver wasn't injured.

Selkirk RCMP are investigating and say drugs or alcohol aren't considered factors in the collision.

