Dogs facing off at dock diving competition in Manitoba this weekend
More than 2 dozen canines competing in North American Diving Dogs Canadian Regionals in St. Andrews
A little rain Friday night wasn't enough to deter more than two dozen dogs and their owners from competing in a dock diving competition on Saturday.
"It doesn't matter to us because if it rains, the dogs are still wet," said Megan-Rai Ferguson, one of the organizers of the North American Diving Dogs Canadian Regionals in Manitoba this weekend.
The competition, which dogs have to qualify to get into, started on Friday and runs until Sunday at a venue called the Dog Pool Dock on the Bay in St. Andrews.
It sees dogs sprint down a pool deck and launch themselves into a pool of water in pursuit of a toy their owner throws.
WATCH | Dalice Clearwater and pup Tom among dock diving competitors:
The aim is to jump as far as possible. One local dog jumped 32 feet into the water, Ferguson said, but she's heard about others in the United States going as far as 36 feet.
Twenty-seven dogs are competing in this event's regionals, she said.
And any type of dog is eligible to compete, since they only face off against those in their own division.
"[It's] everything right from small little border terriers right up to great big poodles," Ferguson said.
"The small dogs, the little lap dogs, don't compete against the big dogs."
Once the event wraps up on Sunday, the top dogs in each division will leave with ribbons.
And even if they don't win, it's still a lot of fun, she said.
"The dogs just love it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?