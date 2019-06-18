Break-in suspect armed with knife threatened St. Andrews residents: RCMP

Police have arrested a Winnipeg teenager after someone armed with a knife allegedly broke into a home in the RM of St. Andrews and threatened people inside.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a call about a robbery on Norwood Road around 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday. While on their way, the 911 operator told the officers someone had broken in with a knife, and yelling could be heard.

When the officers got to the house, they saw a male suspect with a hood tied tightly around his face running away. They caught the suspect a short distance away.

A 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg faces numerous charges, including robbery with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, disguise with intent to commit an offence, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and theft.

Police also allege the teen was involved in the theft of a vehicle, which was used to drive to the house on Norwood Road. The vehicle was found at the residence.

A hood and knife recovered from the scene of an alleged break-in and robbery in the RM of St. Andrews. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP dog services searched the area and found stolen property and the knife used in the incident, RCMP said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.