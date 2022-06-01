St. Amant shifts from long-term care facility to support centre for people living with disabilities

After decades of offering a long-term care facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Winnipeg's St. Amant is transitioning its focus to helping people live in the community.

That shift is welcomed by people like Jessica Kowalson, who lived at St. Amant for eight years before deciding to move out in 2016. She now lives with two roommates and support staff.

Since moving out, Kowalson said she enjoys a greater sense of independence and has reconnected with old friends.

"I have more freedom about what I want to eat, where I can go, and what activities I can try," Kowalson said in a written statement she presented at a Wednesday news conference, where St. Amant officially announced it is no longer designated as a long-term care facility for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"When I lived at the centre, I had less control over those things."

The non-profit organization offers a range of programs and services to support individuals with disabilities and their families, which has included its long-term care facility in south Winnipeg.

The 440 River Rd. facility stopped accepting long-term residents in 2019, with St. Amant saying it recognized that people can have a better quality of life outside of an institution.

The building at 440 River Rd. is still home to about 60 long-term residents who will move into new homes over the next four years. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Since then, the organization has been working toward changing its legal designation as a developmental centre, which was assigned under the province's Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Act in 1993.

"St. Amant has been working with government to recognize that institutional care is not appropriate for people with intellectual disabilities and advocating that people with disabilities should be supported in the community," a Tuesday news release announcing the change in St. Amant's designation said.

St. Amant is now working toward transitioning the facility's remaining 60 long-term residents to living in the community.

New focus, new name

The new designation also comes with a name change for the River Road building. Instead of River Road Place, it will now be called Health and Transition Services, while remaining under St. Amant's care.

St. Amant will still take in people for short-term admissions for respite, stabilization, health or end of life care, said John Leggat, president and CEO for St. Amant.

But its priority will be helping people live in the community, he said.

All of St. Amant's clients need 24/7 support services, and will continue to receive it in the community, Leggat said.

That could involve living in a group home setting or living with home care, he said, adding that St. Amant is already offering that support.

"The individuals who have medically complex needs, we have nurse consultants that train the staff that provide care on a daily basis," he said.

"So this is not something new. It's something we know how to do, and we have a really great model of service to … provide that in a way that allows people to just live in the community and enjoy life as you and I do."

That being said, some families and residents have been nervous about the change, Leggat said.

"To say everybody is fully on board with would not be accurate, but it's a conversation that just continues," he said.

"And we have lots of evidence now with the people that have moved that their quality of life has improved significantly."

The change also won't happen overnight. It's expected to take about four years to move the remaining 60 long-term residents into other homes, Leggat said.

Kevin Johnson, a longtime advocate for those living with disabilities, said he doesn't think institutions are a good place for anyone to live long-term, and welcomes the change.

"They'll have more rights and responsibilities as humans, and I also hope that this is an easy transition and that they get to live a normal life."