Sri Lankan community holding interfaith memorial to pray for bombing victims

Winnipeg Catholics, Buddhists, Hindus and Muslims will come together Sunday night to pray for the victims of the the devastating attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

At least 250 people were killed in terrorist attacks on churches and hotels, many of whom were worshipping peacefully.

Members of Winnipeg's Sri Lankan community wanted to organize a multi-religious memorial to show that they are one in the wake of tragedy, said Indrajith Gunasekera, one of the organizers of the local service.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Holy Mass dedicated to offering thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families from. The Mass will be followed by Buddhist, Hindu, and Muslim prayers and blessings, Gunasekera said.

Although the Sri Lankan community in Winnipeg is small, there are people of many different faiths who speak different languages, Gunasekera said.

"Whatever denomination we belong to, I believe, and also many of our community believes, that we are one," he said.

A mass funeral service for multiple victims took place Thursday in Negombo, a coastal town located just north of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. Gunasekera said many Sri Lankans in Winnipeg have family or friends who were directly affected by the attacks. (Lily Martin/CBC)

The memorial will allow people to pray for those impacted by the attacks in whatever faith they belong to, Gunasekera said.

"We don't have anything else to offer them other than our prayers. So that is why we are meeting tonight, just to offer our prayers and our blessings to them."

The memorial is taking place at the Christ The King Church located at 847 St. Mary's Road, starting at 6 p.m.