Vegan squirrel restaurant marks one year feeding furry friends in Winnipeg — picnic table and all
One Winnipegger is thankful that COVID-19 restrictions don't apply to animals.
That's because her hyper-local vegan squirrel restaurant SQRL just celebrated its first anniversary.
Complete with a bar and tiny picnic table, it serves delectable meals in North Kildonan — but only if you have a fur coat and a really bushy tail.
WATCH | CBC's Jaison Empson caught up with the owner:
