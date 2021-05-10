Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Video

Vegan squirrel restaurant marks one year feeding furry friends in Winnipeg — picnic table and all

One Winnipegger is thankful that COVID-19 restrictions don't apply to animals. 

Winnipeg 'restaurant' marks one year feeding furry friends

CBC News ·
Karly Troschuk owns SQRL (Squirrel Restaurant and Bar), which is a feeding station 'restaurant' for squirrels. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

One Winnipegger is thankful that COVID-19 restrictions don't apply to animals. 

That's because her hyper-local vegan squirrel restaurant SQRL just celebrated its first anniversary. 

Complete with a bar and tiny picnic table, it serves delectable meals in North Kildonan — but only if you have a fur coat and a really bushy tail.  

WATCH | CBC's Jaison Empson caught up with the owner:

Table for 2: Squirrels dine in style in Winnipeg

CBC News Manitoba

7 hours ago
2:40
Complete with a bar and tiny picnic table, it serves delectable meals in North Kildonan - but only if you have a fur coat and a really bushy tail. 2:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now