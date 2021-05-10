Vegan squirrel restaurant marks one year feeding furry friends in Winnipeg — picnic table and all

One Winnipegger is thankful that COVID-19 restrictions don't apply to animals.

That's because her hyper-local vegan squirrel restaurant SQRL just celebrated its first anniversary.

Complete with a bar and tiny picnic table, it serves delectable meals in North Kildonan — but only if you have a fur coat and a really bushy tail.

WATCH | CBC's Jaison Empson caught up with the owner: