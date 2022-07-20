Stay away from Lake Winnipeg beach with high E. coli levels, province warns after sewage spill

The province is advising people and animals to steer clear of Spruce Sands beach after a sewage spill occurred nearby, causing elevated E. coli levels in the water — a stinky problem for beachgoers.

Manitoba Health says the spill occurred in the Rural Municipality of Gimli on June 15, when a sewer line damaged during routine ditch maintenance began affecting local water quality.

The E. coli levels are currently at 16,756 E. coli per 100/ml — more than 83 times the recreational water quality objective of 200 E.coli per 100/ml, according to a sample collected in the section of Lake Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The province recommends people and animals not enter the water at Spruce Sands beach, which is about 20 km north of Gimli, Man., until water tests show it's safe.

Beach closure signs are being posted on Wednesday, and water quality testing is being done at other beaches in the area as a precaution.

The province is reducing water levels in the ditch where the damage occurred so the sewage line can be repaired or replaced.

Updated information on beach monitoring and the status of advisory signs will be posted on the province's website.