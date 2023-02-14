Bruce Springsteen to make long-awaited Winnipeg concert debut in November

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen is coming to Winnipeg for the first time.

Springsteen and his E Street Band announced 18 additional North American tour dates to their 2023 international tour on Tuesday, including eight Canadian stops, according to a news release.

Canada Life Centre will host the Winnipeg concert on Nov. 10.

The tour began on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. — the first North American show for Springsteen, 73, and the band in seven years — and concludes Dec. 8 in San Francisco.

Favourite songs including Born To Run, Prove It All Night and Wrecking Ball have been part of the song sets at dates in the first two weeks of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 24, but fans can pre-register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan service to access presales earlier next week.

Verified Fan, which is designed to make life easier for ticket buyers and requires pre-registration, is open through Feb. 19 at 10:59 p.m.

Registration does not guarantee tickets since it's expected demand will far exceed the supply of tickets.

Instead, a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code to buy a ticket, and those who will be put on a waitlist.