Springs Church fined $9,000 for breaching public health orders

A Winnipeg church has been fined $9,000 after it admitted a much-criticized graduation ceremony held at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic violated a public health order banning indoor gatherings.

Springs Church pleaded guilty Monday to one count of violating the Public Health Act.

